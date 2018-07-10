Man in custody in storage unit burglaries

A man is accused of breaking into seven Gardnerville Ranchos storage units from the inside and making off with thousands of dollars in property.

Clint J. Krites, 42, was booked into Douglas County Jail on a warrant charging him with six counts of burglary and one of burglary with a firearm in connection with the thefts that occurred between Jan. 12 and Feb. 6.

Krites is believed to have been living in one of the storage units on Pit Road during the time.

The thefts were discovered when one of the storage unit customers reported $8,100 in jewelry, computer and camera equipment was missing.

Video surveillance showed the man was the only one to use the front entrance and his lock wasn't tampered with.

But the back of the unit showed someone had removed the drywall and replaced it at some point.

The storage manager said he had to ask someone matching Krites description to leave the site after learning he was living there.

Krites is scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court today.