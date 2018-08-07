Man in custody in Stateline brandishing

A man reportedly wearing a white ski mask and punching pedestrians as they walked by in Stateline on Saturday night was arrested after he started brandishing a hatchet, Douglas County deputies said.

Reno resident Jesse F. Russell, 29, was taken into custody on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and battery at 11:40 p.m.

According to the sheriff's report, the man later identified as Russell was in front of the CVS before he produced the hatchet and ran across Highway 50 toward the Hard Rock, where he was detained.

Witnesses said that when Russell was contacted about harassing people he started yelling and pulled out the hatchet, saying he was going to fight and kill a man.

He then dropped the hatchet and hit the man across the face.

Another person picked up the hatchet and chased Russell off.

Recommended Stories For You

A passerby recorded the encounter.