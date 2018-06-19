Man in custody in Kingsbury battery

A Kingsbury Grade man was arrested on felony charges of domestic battery and sexual assault after deputies responded to a text for help on Saturday afternoon.

Tommy N. Chen, 30, was booked into Douglas County Jail after the alleged victim texted a friend, who contacted authorities.

When they arrived, they found the woman with bruising to her right arm and redness around her neck. She said Chen stuck his hand down her throat, cutting her mouth.

■ One of the most wanted men in San Luis Obispo was taken into custody in Gardnerville on Sunday.

Christopher Caspary-Bugely, 28, was arrested 11:20 p.m. Sunday night at Nevada Ugly in Gardnerville.

In addition to a fugitive warrant, Caspary-Bugelyn also faces felony charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

According to court documents, deputies were tipped that Caspary-Bugelyn was showing off a glass container of marijuana to patrons at the bar.

They contacted Caspary-Bugelyn, and discovered the warrant for probation violation and a battery charge.

While booking him, they found psilocybin mushrooms and more than an ounce of marijuana.

On Monday, Caspary-Bugelyn waived extradition.