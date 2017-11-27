 Man in custody in connection with Stateline homicide | RecordCourier.com

Staff Reports

Rodiguez-Quezada

A suspect in an Oct. 3 homicide in a Stateline hotel is in custody after being arrested by University of Nevada, Reno, police on the day before Thanksgiving.

Jose DeJesus Rodriguez-Quezada was arrested on Nov. 22 near the university's agricultural ranch on East McCarran Boulevard after police discovered he had a concealed weapon.

A background check revealed Rodriguez-Quezada was a previously deported felon. He faces Reno charges of ex-felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and obstructing a public officer. There is also a hold on him for a warrant out of Washington state and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The investigation into the death of Reno resident Kevin Leroy Edwards, 56, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is continuing, according to Sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Bernadette Smith.

Edwards' BMW was missing from the hotel. It was found on Oct. 6 in Wadsworth.

"The Douglas County Sheriff's Office expresses their appreciation to the public, who took action and called in a suspicious person, the University of Nevada Reno Police Department, the United States Marshals Office and United States Immigrations and Customs Enforcement for their assistance with this investigation," Smith said.

