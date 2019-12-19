Man in custody in Carson Colony shooting

A resident of the Carson Colony, who lists an address on the same street as a Dec. 13 shooting, and has the victim’s last name is in Washoe County custody.

Steven Christopher Bryan, 50, was arrested the same day of the shooting of Kyle Bryan, 23. Kyle Bryan was identified as the victim by the Washoe County Coroner’s Office, according to Reno television station KTVN.

Bryan listed a Boyle Street address on his Linked in page.

Bryan is a retired U.S. Marine Corps sergeant who served in Desert Storm.

According to broadcast news reports, Washoe Tribe Police and Carson City deputies responded to the shooting in the Carson Colony 3 a.m. Friday.

The Record-Courier has contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which is in charge of the case.