Man in custody after hotel altercation

A Placerville man is in custody after allegedly punching a woman in the face and striking other two people.

Garrett Straight, 22, was arrested early Monday morning in a room at the Mont Bleu.

The victim said Straight was sleeping when she, her brother and aunt arrived in the room at around 1:40 a.m.

Straight woke up and said he was mad the tri left the room and then he punched her in the right eye.

According to the sheriff's report, Straight then sat on her and continued punching her in the face, while the other two tried to pull him off.

Everyone had been drinking. A warrant check allegedly revealed that Straight was wanted out of Mendocino County, Calif.

Straight was handcuffed and sat on the end of the bed while deputies continued their investigation.

According to the report, he then stood up and started kicking and spitting on deputies. Straight allegedly struggled with deputies the whole way down to the patrol car and then to jail.

â– That was the second felony domestic battery reported in 24 hours at the Mont Bleu.

A Sacramento man and his girlfriend were in line at Mont Bleu's Opal nightclub when he allegedly grabbed her by the throat, picking her up and pushing her against a wall.

While the girlfriend said she didn't feel threatened, video of the incident allegedly showed her trying to defend herself.

Tyus M. Fife, 21, was taken into custody on a felony domestic battery charge.

â– A San Rafael, Calif., man was taken into custody on Friday morning on a variety of felonies related to identity theft.

Joshua A. Martin, 27, was arrested at Dotty's Casino after he was spotted allegedly taking out a player's club card at Mont Bleu earlier that morning.