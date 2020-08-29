Man in custody after Gardnerville altercation

A Gardnerville man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly pushed a man and drove his car toward a couple in a sufficiently threatening manner that they drew their firearms.

Freddie Clarke, 41, wasn’t supposed to be at the motel and when confronted at around 4:50 p.m., he pushed the man. He then allegedly got into his car and drove toward the armed couple, who witnessed the altercation, as he was leaving.

Clarke was booked on charges of battery of a person over the age of 65 years old and assault with a deadly weapon.

He appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Friday where his bail was set at $25,000.

■ Bail in the case of a Gardnerville woman accused of attacking two people with a knife was set at $15,000 on Friday.

Mandy Sue Sidwell, 42, appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Friday in connection with her arrest on Wednesday evening.

Sidwell is facing felony charges. Attorney John Malone was appointed to represent her and she was ordered to return to court on Sept. 2.

■ A Gardnerville man was arrested Tuesday evening after deputies responded to a domestic battery.

According to court documents, during an argument, Randy Allen Walter, 49, picked up an axe and hit a lamp and a glass before pushing the victim down. The woman told deputies she was in fear for her life.

Walter was released on his own recognizance and given a Sept. 23 court date.

■ The theft of a bicycle resulted in the arrest of a Gardnerville Ranchos man on Tuesday.

Hayden Lane, 18, allegedly admitted he took the bicycle, which he then spray painted.

According to court documents, Lane said he took the bike on Aug. 22 in order to ride to work.

He was booked for burglary and possession of paraphernalia. Lane was released on his own recognizance on Friday and ordered to return to court on Sept. 16.