Man hits wall after Jacks Valley chase

Weigand



A former Genoan, who crashed into a wall in Alpine View while fleeing deputies on Saturday, is in stable condition at Renown Regional Medical Center.

Wesley Weigand, 34, was helicoptered for treatment at around 11 p.m. Saturday.

A deputy spotted Weigand driving at an estimated 90 mph east on Jacks Valley Road toward Highway 395 at around 10:35 p.m.

According to a sheriff’s report, the deputy had to evade the Dodge Journey sport utility vehicle as the driver appeared to accelerate toward him.

The deputy turned around and followed the Dodge onto northbound Highway 395 toward Carson City when the driver made a U-turn and headed back south and onto Jacks Valley Road.

A second deputy arrived and pursued the Dodge down Jacks Valley Road at twice the speed limit, before it accelerated to 100 mph.

According to the report, the Dodge traveled east in the westbound lanes until reaching Bavarian Drive, where Weigand lost control.

The Dodge drove through a ditch, several fences, a metal gate before striking a brick wall on Jacks Valley Road.

Deputies identified Weigand as the driver, who had severe injuries to his head and right shoulder.

He was treated by East Fork medics before being loaded on the helicopter.

Weigand was convicted of similar behavior in 2016 and sentenced to 2-5 years in prison. He failed to stop for deputies and then crashed his vehicle near Dresslerville Road on May 14, 2016. He was released from prison in November 2018.