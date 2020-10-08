Man held on a dozen drug felonies

Robert Vieth Wilson

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

A 65-year-old Johnson Lane man was bound over Friday on a dozen charges related to a series of drug transactions conducted a year ago.

Robert Vieth Wilson has been in custody since Oct. 16, 2019.

On Friday, East Fork Justice of the Peace Cassandra Jones found there was sufficient evidence to hold him on multiple trafficking charges.

The trafficking charges involve at least four purchases that amounted to five pounds psilocybin mushrooms, some methamphetamine and a honeyoil marijuana concentration operation.

Wilson is a long-time resident of Johnson Lane, having lived in the north Valley for 27 years.

Investigators said that because Wilson owned several guns they waited for him to leave so they could pull him over. During a search of his home, they testified to finding several bags of mushrooms in various places around the home, prosecutor A.J. Hames said.

Under Nevada law, conviction of trafficking could result in a life sentence.

Attorney David Houston questioned investigators about the source of their information on Wilson, pointing out that the person who conducted the buys had several felony convictions.

He elicited testimony that the person set up the purchases before coming to the Street Enforcement Team.

Wilson is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Douglas County District Court on Oct. 19.

A preliminary hearing has a very low burden of proof, where prosecutors only have to demonstrate that a crime has been committed and there’s a possibility the accused committed it.

It is not an indication of guilt or innocence. After the hearing concluded, Houston asked to withdraw from the case, saying his client no longer had the resources to pay him.

A public defender will be appointed to carry Wilson through the rest of the case.

■ A man who allegedly pushed a Walmart security officer on Saturday evening is in custody on a fugitive warrant from Florida on lewdness with a child charges.

Kevin Thomas Michael Robinson, 31, was taken into custody after deputies responded to an 8:05 p.m. report.

According to court documents, Robinson was spotted cutting the security device off a drone, which he dropped. A security officer for the store tried to detain him and he pushed her.

Deputies found him across the parking lot with his belongings and took him into custody. Upon running a background check they located the fugitive warrant.

Attorney Maria Pence was appointed to represent him on the theft charges.

■ A deputy checking license plates in a Minden motel parking lot found a vehicle reported stolen out of Reno.

The Toyota Camry was located slightly after midnight on Saturday. The deputy contacted the night clerk and found out which room the driver was in.

When he attempted to contact the man, he refused to come out of the room. Deputies obtained a warrant and entered the room, taking Jason Parsons, 45, into custody.

The Camry was reported stolen in Reno on Sept. 18, and Parsons had been checked in at the motel during most of the interval.

He was also allegedly found with several credit cards in someone else’s name and a small amount of methamphetamine.

Attorney Kristine Brown was appointed to represent him.

■ A Gardnerville woman who was the subject of a $15,000 bench warrant is back in Douglas County custody after she was arrested in Washoe County.

Maira Alejandra Zermeno-Barajas, 22, was transferred to Douglas County on Monday. She was the subject of a bench warrant issued on Sept. 1. An Oct. 13 trial date was vacated.

Zermeno-Barajas is denying charges of burglary, possession of dangerous drugs and child concealment in connection with an incident that occurred on Village Way.