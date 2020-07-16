Man held on $75K warrant

It didn’t take long for a Gardnerville man with a $75,000 nationwide warrant to end up back in custody.

David Edward Price was taken into custody on Sunday in California for failing to appear in Douglas County District Court five days earlier. He also has two violations of his bail conditions. Price is facing felony drug and burglary charges. He posted $25,000 bail in early June, and by June 24 he failed to appear in East Fork Justice Court.

Prosecutor A.J. Hames sought a forfeiture of Price’s bail and an increased amount for the warrant.

He told District Judge Tod Young on July 7 he planned to amend the charges Price was facing.

Price had been out on parole for a drug offense for six months when he was arrested Dec. 4 on a trafficking charge.

Price has also been linked to burglaries conducted with Bridget Denial Blair, who was sentenced to 4-10 years in prison last week.

Price was scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court on the trafficking charge on Wednesday.

■ A Carson man was arrested for being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm last week.

Brett Michael Seslar, 20, was arrested July 8 and faces charges of failure to appear, an alternative sentencing violation, resisting a public officer, in addition to the felony.

Seslar served a term in Nevada prison for conspiracy to commit a violent crime. He was paroled on March 17.

■ Warrants were issued on Tuesday for men who completed their prison terms but failed to appear in Douglas County District Court to arrange to make payments.

Tyrone Brown, 35, was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison for battery by a prisoner in July 2018. District Judge Tod Young issued a $178 cash only warrant to cover the fees he’d failed to pay.

Patrick MacRoberts, 48, was sentenced to 18-48 months in prison for trafficking in November 2017.

He owes $189.06 in court fees.