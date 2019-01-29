Man gets up to eight years for sex with 13-year-old

The mother of a 13-year-old girl who was molested by Gardnerville brothers said her daughter refused to go to school because she'd been bullied.

The girl wrote a letter to the court expressing how she felt as a result of the incident that occurred June 2017.

Her mother said the girl went from being very outgoing to introverted and that she is taking several medications for depression and anxiety.

Jaccob C. Howell, 19, was sentenced to 3-8 years in prison on Monday for attempted lewdness with a child under the age of 14.

He could faced up to 20 years in prison.

District Judge Tom Gregory said that while he considered the efforts Howell made to turn his life around, he said the crime itself was disturbing.

"You took no action to prevent the victim from being assaulted by your brother," Gregory said.

Howell's brother Michael is facing lewdness with a child under the age of 14 in East Fork Justice Court.

Defense attorney Kris Brown argued for a suspended sentence, saying this was Howell's first arrest for any thing.

She said he cooperated with authorities throughout the case, giving a statement to investigators.

He was found not to be a high risk to reoffend, according to a psycho-sexual evaluation, Brown said.

However, prosecutor Erik Levin said consideration was given to Howell in the charges that were filed.

"They were a lot less than he could have been facing," Levin said.

Howell, who was out of custody until he sentenced to prison on Monday, said he has been clean and sober since his July 3, 2018, arrest.