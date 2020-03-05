Man gets prison in home invasion

A man who broke into his estranged family’s home at Lake Tahoe last fall was sentenced to 16-72 months in prison on Monday.

Stephen K. Milaeger, 35, admitted to home invasion in connection with the Oct. 10, 2019, incident where he broke a window to get into a home at Round Hill and fought with the occupant.

Attorney Brian Filter said Milaeger’s relations with his family were strained prior to the incident. Milaeger was participating in veterans court in Sacramento when the incident occurred. He was an honorably discharged Navy veteran, Filter said.

Prosecutor Chelsea Mazza said that his family wanted to see him get help.

“They love him, but they want to protect themselves,” she said. “They wish him to get treatment, but they don’t want him anywhere near them.”

Pointing out that Milaeger was on probation for a felony weapons charge, District Judge Tom Gregory said the home invasion was a crime of violence in sentencing Milaeger to prison.

■ A Californian who was passing fake payroll checks at the Topaz Lodge admitted to felony uttering a forged instrument on Monday.

Jonathan Lee Schofield, 35, has been in custody since he was arrested Jan. 17 after the Lodge reported he and Henry Jesse Martinez, 58, were taken into custody.

Schofield faces 1-4 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Attorney Maria Pence said Schofield is expected to bring half of the $9,752 restitution he will have to make when he returns for sentencing on May 4.

Schofield, who has no record of felonies, was ordered released on his own recognizance.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos man’s probation was revoked after only six months.

Aaron P. Candee, 32, admitted to possession of a credit card without the owner’s permission. He was accused of running up $800 on a card belonging someone he was living with for five weeks.

On Monday, Candee admitted he’d violated several conditions of his probation.

He was ordered to serve his 12-36-month prison sentence. He was given credit for 237 days time served.

■ Probation was revoked for a South Lake Tahoe man, who absconded not long after he was sentenced for drug possession.

Codi Baudoin, 46, was arrested Jan. 30 in El Dorado County on a warrant.

He received a suspended 12-32 month sentence for possession of heroin on May 6, 2019. According to probation officials, he never checked in with them and on May 16, 2019, they issued a violation. Baudoin’s attorney said he left messages for state parole and probation officials every day for two weeks before giving up. He was given credit for 99 days time served.

■ A woman who told the judge her child said she “needed to make better choices,” was granted probation on Monday.

Shelby Luanne Youngs, 33, admitted to having 1.65 grams of methamphetamine.

She will remain in custody until she has been accepted into an inpatient treatment program. Youngs was arrested on Nov. 15, 2019.

■ A Stateline man, who admitted to a drug charge and a probation violation on Tuesday, will be allowed to attend a treatment program in Elko.

Frank Dennis Riley, 29, faces up to six years in prison after he admitted to a charge of conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act on Tuesday.

Riley was sentenced to 12-30 months for possession of cocaine in August 2019. Five months later, on Dec. 22, he was arrested again in Stateline,

He admitted had violated his probation from the August case.

Attorney Bill Cole sought Riley’s release on an outcount basis to attend drug treatment at Vitality in Elko.

District Judge Tod Young granted the request, but warned Riley that if he failed to obey the order allowing him to attend treatment, he could face additional felonies.