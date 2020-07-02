Man gets prison for methamphetamine sales

A Lake Tahoe man was sentenced Monday to 2-6 years in prison for sales and transport of a controlled substance.

Anthony Earl Valdez, 34, admitted in May to selling 55.7 grams of methamphetamine for $900 in Gardnerville on Aug. 15, 2017.

Valdez failed to appear in December 2018 because he was taken into custody on a charge in Placerville.

“He has amassed a significant number of felony offenses over a short time, all while he was under supervision,” prosecutor Chelsea Mazza said.

Mazza and Parole and Probation recommended Valdez serve his two sentences simultaneously.

■ An Indian Hills man admitted to threatening his neighbors with a rifle because they were making too much noise.

Michael Jordan, 68, said he didn’t remember the April 24 incident where he allegedly shouted at his neighbors across his back fence demanding they shut down a party. Jordan brandished a rifle and chambered a round during the incident. Jordan admitted to being under the influence of alcohol. He had a .242 blood alcohol content after he was taken into custody. He will be sentenced Sept. 1.

■ A Carson City woman wrote a check for $41,253.59 to avoid a felony embezzlement charge on Tuesday.

Under an agreement with prosecutors, Alexandra Tucker, 27, agreed to make restitution to her former employer in exchange for decreasing the charge to a gross misdemeanor.

Tucker admitted to taking coins and jewelry from Northern Nevada Coin and then selling them back to her employer over the course of three months between Dec. 4 and Feb. 27. According to court documents, she was caught taking a $1,500 gold coin she was transporting from Carson to Gardnerville on Feb. 27. Sentencing was set for Aug. 25.