Man gets max after wrecking stolen pickup

A Sparks man who hit a tree at Nevada Beach in a stolen pickup was given the maximum sentence on Monday.

Beau G. Rollins, 46, was sentenced to 18-60 months in prison after he admitted to possession of a stolen vehicle.

Rollins allegedly had a .342 blood alcohol content when the crash occurred around lunchtime Sept. 5.

Witnesses said Rollins was driving a white pickup that hit the tree. He was so drunk he couldn’t stand or walk on his own, so deputies called medics to check on him.

The pickup was reported stolen in Winnemucca.

On Monday Rollins apologized for his behavior and said he would seek treatment.

Prosecutor Ric Casper agreed that Rollins had a long period during which he wasn’t arrested, over the past three years he’d been arrested seven times.

District Judge Tom Gregory pointed out that Rollins had six prior felonies before ordering the sentence.

He was ordered to serve his sentence consecutively to a DUI conviction in Tahoe Township Justice Court. Rollins was given credit for time served.

■ A man was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison for possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Brian Keith Spencer’s attorney sought a suspended sentence for his client, who is also on probation on a Washoe County charge.

Matthew Ence argued that Spencer, 36, would undergo inpatient treatment at the Salvation Army, a program he failed to finish previously.

Spencer was convicted on July 10 in Washoe County and was placed on probation. He was arrested on Aug. 30 for possession of a stolen vehicle and probation violation.

Prosecutor Erik Levin said Spencer had four arrests in 2019 with charges ranging from obstruction to the possession of a stolen vehicle.

District Judge Tom Gregory made Spencer’s sentence consecutive to whatever happens in Washoe County as a result of his arrest.

Spencer was arrested early on Aug. 30 after a deputy spotted a vehicle parked along Highway 88 south of Minden. When he checked on the vehicle it turned out to be stolen and Spencer was asleep inside.

Spencer refused to identify himself. The vehicle was stolen out of Lyon County, according to court documents.

■ A man who was convicted of possession of burglary tools by a jury was sentenced to 364 days in jail, which is the maximum sentence for the gross misdemeanor.

Joshua Spring has a lengthy prison record, prosecutor Matt Johnson said, including 11 felonies, mostly for theft.

Spring was given credit for 26 days time served. His time was ordered to be served consecutive to his Tahoe Township Justice Court sentence.