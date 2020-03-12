Man gets 20 years for attempted lewdness

A former Carson Valley man, who admitted to attempted lewdness with a child under the age of 14, received the maximum sentence on Tuesday.

Hugh Paul Talmon, 52, was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison with a possibility of parole after eight years by District Judge Tod Young.

Talmon faces sentencing on a similar charge in Las Vegas next month, according to his defense attorney.

Prosecutor Chelsea Mazza said both the victim and her mother testified during the sentencing.

According to court documents, the incidents occurred between August 2014 and June 2015.

Talmon was remanded to the custody of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office pending transfer to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Upon his release, he will be subject to lifetime supervision as a sex offender.

Talmon was originally facing a January trial on two counts of lewdness with a child under the age of 14, which carries a mandatory sentence of 20 years to life.

He could have received probation on the charges if an evaluation determined he was not at risk to reoffend.