Man facing child sex charges waives extradition

A Gardnerville man wanted on six-year-old child sex charges waived extradition on Monday.

Jason Lee McKerrihan, 38, asked East Fork Justice of the Peace Cassandra Jones if federal marshals would escort him back to Kentucky.

He said he feared for his life in the hands of Kentucky police.

Authorities have been tracking McKerrihan since 2013 on charges involving sex with a child 12 or under.

He told Jones that his attorney said the charges had been taken care of. According to court documents, McKerrihan took his wife’s his name, changing it from Jason Lee Neer.

McKarrihan was arrested on Nov. 27 at a Gardnerville residence after deputies were directed there.

A Gardnerville man was arrested on Saturday evening after a woman reported he tried to strangle her.

Michael Daron Skenandore, 27, was spotted by deputies behind a cargo container near Indian Hills apartments.

According to court documents he chugged the 24-ounce beer before throwing it down. He might have fought them, but one of the deputies had a less lethal shotgun pointed at him. He was taken into custody in connection with a battery, an alternative sentencing violation in Carson City and a warrant out of California for car theft.

Deputies said the victim claimed she was punched and choked. Her eyes showed petechial hemorrhaging from not being able to breath.

An East Valley man accused of choking and pushing a pregnant woman was arrested on Sunday as he was using a Bobcat to clear a Gardnerville parking lot.

Robert Kenneth Schwoerer, 28, faces a domestic battery charge related to a Nov. 23 incident.

Witnesses told deputies they saw him push a woman during an argument. When they went to help, Schwoerer fled the scene.

A Carson City man is facing a felony after he was arrested for his third instance of shoplifting in seven years.

Eric Millan-Resendiz, 29, was detained by Target security after he allegedly tried to walk out of the store early on Black Friday with $349 worth of merchandise.

He was also convicted of shoplifting cases in 2019 and 2018.

A Gardnerville man who failed to stop at a sign faces extradition to Nevada County after a background check revealed he had a fugitive warrant.

Joseph Gregory Leonard, 36, waived extradition to California on a charge of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.