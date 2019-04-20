Man faces sexual assault charges

A Gardnerville man facing kidnapping and sexual assault charges is being held in Douglas County Jail.

Daniel Joseph Aguilar, 35, is scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court on May 15 on charges related to a Jan. 6 incident.

According to court documents he is facing charges of battery, sexual assault, kidnapping and attempted sexual assault in a warrant issued on April 4.

Aguilar appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos woman was arrested early Friday morning for allegedly threatening a man with a bat so he would give her $10.

Haley MaryJean Brown, 35, was taken into custody after the man reported the incident.

He said he was drinking at a Gardnerville bar and called a woman to come hang out with him. She told him she needed Brown to give her a ride, and that gas would be $5. As it turns out Brown wanted $10 and allegedly threatened the man with a baseball bat if he didn't come up with the money.

She was booked into jail on robbery and violation of a court order after deputies found marijuana in her car. She was on bail for a March domestic battery and ordered not to possess drugs.

■ California authorities have a week to pick up a Dresslerville man on a fugitive warrant.

David E. Bennett, 33, waived extradition on Friday after he was arrested at his home late Tuesday night by Washoe Tribal Police.

■ A Topaz Ranch Estates woman will remain in jail on $8,000 bail after she appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Friday morning.

Sandra E. Dickey, 49, is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia after she was arrested Wednesday.

According to court documents, a deputy was checking on a vehicle parked below Lutheran Bridge in Gardnerville around 4:40 p.m. Dickey was lying in the back seat and there was a loaded meth pipe with lipstick matching the shade she was wearing.

She is allegedly also facing an alternative sentencing violation in connection with a March 26 driving under the influence charge in Carson City.