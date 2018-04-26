Man faces prison in reckless driving case

Sentencing is June 26 for a Topaz Ranch Estates man who admitted to a charge of reckless driving with substantial bodily harm.

Ian David Shatswell, 29, is facing up to six years in prison in connection with a 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10 collision on Highway 395 at Leviathan Mine Road.

According to court documents, Shatswell's son was in his vehicle when he ran into the rear of a blue pickup.

The driver of the pickup was severely injured in the collision, suffering broken ribs and collarbone, bruised lungs and bleeding to the brain.

According to court documents, Shatswell had a .071 blood alcohol content. The legal limit in Nevada is .08.

Attorney Richard Davies said that he intended to call witnesses during the sentencing hearing. Prosecutor Erik Levin said it was possible the victim would want to make a statement.

Davies asked District Judge Tod Young to allow Shatswell to drive to and from work, to the Veterans Administration and to take his son to school.

■ The arraignment of a Gardnerville man who is accused of severely beating his then-girlfriend was delayed for two weeks after the judge rejected an information.

James C. McNeil, 40, is accused of dropping the victim off at Carson Valley Medical Center's emergency room on Nov. 19, 2017.

According to court documents, the woman was badly beaten with multiple fractures to her face, skull and ribs.

A report was broadcast with a description matching McNeil's vehicle, which was spotted in Minden.

A deputy reported having to pin the vehicle in order to get McNeil to stop.

■ Despite reservations about her heroin use, District Judge Tod Young released a California woman after her attorney promised she had a plan to work and remain sober.

Lindsay Anne Peterson, 32, admitted to felony possession of heroin on Tuesday.

"She is in the absolute infancy of her sobriety," Young said. "I'm not going to let her out to go kill herself."

However, defense attorney Mathew Work argued that she had taken steps to make sure she had someplace to live and employment when she was released.

Probation is typically mandatory in possession of a controlled substance cases, but both and prosecutor Peter Handy agreed that wasn't true in Peterson's case. Handy said Peterson had prior drug felonies.

Peterson faces 1-4 years in prison and a $5,000 fine. According to the plea agreement, prosecutors would recommend a suspended three-year prison sentence on condition she succeeded in Western Regional Drug Court.

Young ordered her released, but said she had to check in with the Department of Alternative Sentencing every day, warning her that anything short of a hospital stay would be considered a violation.

"You'd be better off in jail than using heroin," he said.

He said sentencing for June 12.

■ A man who graduated from a regimental discipline program received a suspended 12-30-month prison sentence.

Devon J. Wollard, 21, was convicted of felony theft after he knocked a woman down at a Gardnerville restaurant after allegedly trying to sell her fake drugs.

Wollard excelled in the program, according to his attorney and reports to the judge.

"No one was there wanting to change," he said. "But I got promoted to be with people who wanted to change."

He will have to complete Western Regional Drug Court as part of his sentence.

He was given credit for 296 days time served.