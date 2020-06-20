Man faces prison in attempted lewdness case

A Ruhenstroth man faces 12-60 months in prison after he admitted a charge of attempted lewdness with a child under the age of 16 on Monday.

Richard Higgins III, 20, must undergo a psychosexual evaluation. He told investigators he fondled a girl over her clothes.

Higgins is eligible for probation for the offense.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 24.

■ A Sparks man admitted Tuesday to two counts of selling cocaine in May 2019.

Kyle Dakota Terrell appeared in Douglas County District Court to enter guilty pleas.

Terrell faces up to 1-6 years in prison and a $20,000 fine on each charge. Terrell is not permitted to seek diversion in the case.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 4.

■ A man admitted to stealing an iPhone from someone else’s vehicle parked at Lake Tahoe.

Jason Dennis Lusk, 26, was facing a July 8 trial in the case before changing his plea on Tuesday.

He faces five years in prison and a $10,000 fine at his Aug. 4 sentencing.

He was arrested on Sept. 9, 2019, at Nevada Beach after deputies responded to a report of someone checking vehicle doors to see if they were locked.

■ A $20,000 cash only warrant was issued for the arrest of a woman, who has previously failed to appear in court and has given false names to law enforcement in the past.

Jasmine Alexis Moreland, 31, failed to appear in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday.

Moreland has two violation reports of her bail and her attorney said that she has had no contact with Moreland and that the phone number she’d given was not working.

■ A Dresslerville man who was involved in a Nov. 24 vehicle rollover admitted to a count of felony driving under the influence.

Sterlin Tom Smokey, 25, is under house arrest. He faces 1-6 years in prison and a minimum $2,000 fine, unless he is eligible for a diversion program.

Smokey had two previous DUIs in seven years.

■ A Lake Tahoe man admitted to a count of uttering a forged instrument by altering the payee’s name on a $1,680 check.

Ryan Joseph Gill, 38, faces 1-4 years and a $5,000 fine in connection with the April 24, 2017, case.

■ A Gardnerville man accused of two felonies for using a relative’s credit cards without permission was determined not likely to regain competence.

Stephen Michael Schouten, 55, will be released from custody within 10 days unless someone challenges the determination or files a petition to commit him involuntarily.