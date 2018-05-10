Man faces prison for selling smack near school

A Gardnerville man admitted to trafficking a controlled substance.

Joshua Edwards, 32, was arrested in February for selling 5.6 grams of heroin within 500 feet of an elementary school.

He could face a maximum sentence of six years in prison, and a $50,000 fine.

Edwards was arrested in May 2015 after appearing on the scene of another arrest to obtain the drugs he had previously paid for.

His sentencing hearing is set for July 3.

■ A Carson City man admitted Tuesday to selling a controlled substance.

Wilfred Brazeau, 52, was arrested last month after admitting to the felony of selling a controlled substance, specifically, methamphetamine.

Brazeau exchanged a half-ounce of methamphetamine for $300.

After taking the money, Brazeau loaded two drawers into the back of the source's truck. One of the drawers had a baggie of methamphetamine.

Brazeau will stay in custody until his sentencing hearing on July 3.

■ A man serving a sentence for probation violation has asked to have his probation withdrawn and to finish out his sentence.

Daniel Henry, 31, was attempting to get into a drug program in Arizona, but asked to simply finish out his sentence.

Judge Young granted his withdrawal, with credit for time served of 321 days out of 364.

Henry is facing another charge for attempted assault on a peace officer by a prisoner in lawful custody, which is set for sentencing on June 19.

■ A man who walked away from a treatment facility after only 10 minutes was sentenced to 1-4 years in prison.

Parker Eoff, 29, was originally arrested for possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence so long as he completed the Salvation Army program.

Eoff apparently walked in and left 10 minutes later. He then further violated court order's by refusing to give his whereabouts to the court, and then crossed state lines to California without consent of the court.

Eoff was taken into custody and was given 113 days credit for time served.

■ A bench warrant returned a California man, who had absconded during diversion.

Austin Taggart, 21, was originally arrested in January for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, the first for over a pound of marijuana, the second for psilocybin mushrooms, and possession of a controlled substance for sales of butane hash oil, as well as a business plan for selling the drugs and manufacturing equipment.

After only a month after being granted diversion, Taggart tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.

The court allowed him to do his diversion in California, as long as the state agreed.

California denied his request for supervision, and he was ordered to return to Nevada. Taggart did not return.

Taggart said he did not understand what the maximum possible sentence was for admitting to the probation violation, causing Young to continue the case.

"I'm not going to consider allowing him in a treatment program without firm details," Young said. "Figure these things out and we'll discuss it."

The case has been continued until May 22.

■ A man charged with selling a controlled substance was sentenced Tuesday, along with receiving a stern talking to by Young.

Andrey Griffiths, 21, was arrested multiple times this year on various drug charges. He admitted to a felony drug charge of selling cocaine, and when arrested he was also found with methamphetamine, though there was no indication he was using the drug himself.

He was given a suspended sentence of 36 months with a minimum of probation at 14, and ordered to pay $1,358 in fees.

Griffiths asked to be allowed to go to his little brother's graduation so that he could be honorable.

Young said, "if you sell poison to other people's children, that's about as dishonorable as you can get. If you have a drug problem, get yourself in counseling."

■ A man charged with a burglary in 2009 was in court this week regarding restitution.

Timothy Charles Morgan, 30, was arrested in May 2009 after a series of 21 burglaries, in which he stole several piggy banks in addition to other items. At the time of his sentencing, Morgan still owed nearly $41,000 in restitution from a 2006 burglary charge.

After being released on the 2006 charge, he began burglarize houses again within days.

Young extended restitution payments for another 90 days.

Morgan reported that he was turning his life around, but it was a slow process, as he never had a copy of his birth certificate or Social Security card, so getting a job was nearly impossible. He is currently living in a van with his girlfriend.

He reported he had finally been sent his birth certificate from Georgia.

"I recognize you've made a turn in your life," Young said, "but you owe a substantial amount of money. When you come back here, you need to come back with at least $25 in your pocket."

The case has been continued until Aug. 7.