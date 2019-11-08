Man faces prison for felony DUI

A Lake Tahoe man admitted to a subsequent case of felony driving under the influence in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday.

John Allen McCabe faces up to 15 years in prison and a $5,000 fine after he was stopped by Nevada Highway Patrol troopers on March 1 on Highway 50.

According to court documents, McCabe was driving a black Jeep involved in a three-vehicle collisikon at Highway 50 and Kingsbury Grade. He allegedly had a preliminary breath test of .258.

Under a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to cap his sentence at 24-84 months when he returns on Jan. 14, 2020.

■ A San Francisco man seeking diversion on a felony possession of narcotics charge will have to provide evidence to a judge that he’s an addict.

Alan Weilun Lee was arrested June 16 with Ecstasy.

He told District Judge Tod Young that he only used the drug three or four times in the last year.

While the charge carries 1-4 years in prison, attorneys agreed the judge would be required to place him on probation.

Lee was ordered to return to court for sentencing on Dec. 17.

■ A Californian faces 14-48 months in prison after he failed his probation for possession of a controlled substance.

Andrew J. Craghead, 29, was ordered to participate in a drug court program in Sonoma County or return to court.

He was arrested at Lake Tahoe in April 2018 after he was pulled over with 37 unopened bottles of liquor that had been taken by his passenger from the South Lake Tahoe Safeway.

Craghead is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 19. He has been in custody since Oct. 16.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos man will face sentencing Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance after he failed to appear in court.

Richard Gomes, 40, appeared briefly in district court after he was arrested on a warrant on Nov. 20.

He also faces a warrant out of Carson City.

■ A man who admitted he was under the influence while his 19-month-old child was in the vehicle must turn in a report when he returns for sentencing.

Richard Miles Newby admitted to gross misdemeanor child endangerment and driving under the influence second offense.

“If you drive around with a baby in the car while drunk, you better damn well know the consequences,” Judge Tod Young said.

Newby is seeking a deferred sentence when he returns on Dec. 3.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos man who admitted doing what the judge told him not to do had his probation revoked on Tuesday.

Benjamin Allen Cecchettini, 27, received a suspended 364 day jail sentence for attempted intimidation of a public officer on July 30. About six weeks later, he was arrested in a casino, where he’d been drinking and gambling, both violations of his probation. Cecchettini received credit for 86 days in jail. According to the jail, he is due out in June of next year.

■ A woman who helped herself to a pizza deliveryman’s Jeep, passport ad wallet, at Stateline in July had only been out of jail for four days.

Tauni Marie Arduengo, 28, received a suspended sentence for unlawful taking of a motor vehicle last month.

She was released so she could take care of a Carson City warrant, but ended up getting picked up again on Oct. 16.

She was ordered to serve 180 days jail. She is scheduled to be released in April 2020.

■ A Lake Tahoe woman admitted Monday to being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Danielle N. Henson, 28, was arrested at Stateline on Sept. 27. Her attorney said she was in drug court in connection with another offense.