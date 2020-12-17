Man faces parole violation

A 61-year-old Gardnerville man who said he preferred prison to drug treatment back in March may get to go back.

Kenton Duffy was arrested on Friday morning after being pulled over with an open container in the vehicle and a driver’s license suspended for driving under the influence.

Duffy appeared in custody in East Fork Justice Court on Monday in connection to the arrest.

While Duffy’s bail is $4,600, he is being held on a parole violation.

He only spent about two months of his 12-32-month sentence incarcerated and was paroled May 18, according to the Department of Corrections.

Kris Brown was appointed to represent him when he returns to court.

• A Gardnerville woman waived her extradition to El Dorado County on Monday after pleading guilty to driving without license plates.

Lexy Nichole Foster, 29, was arrested Friday afternoon after being pulled over.

She is being sought in an El Dorado case involving unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

• A man who owes $51,000 in back child support is in custody in lieu of the whole amount in connection with a 2015 case.

Anthony Scott Drinkwine failed to turn up in Douglas County District Court on Nov. 16, so a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Drinkwine is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.