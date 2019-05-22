Man faces more prison for punching inmate

Eoff



A man admitted he punched another inmate last year while he was awaiting transfer to prison.

Parker Eoff, 30, admitted to attempted battery by a prisoner while in custody.

Under a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend 12-36 months in prison, though the charge carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison.

Eoff is in custody awaiting a July 9 sentencing.

The jail incident occurred May 14, 2018, about a week after he was sentenced to prison for possession of a controlled substance.

He was released from prison after about two months, but was taken back into custody for absconding.

A Dayton man who admitted to violating his probation by using methamphetamine was given another chance on Tuesday.

Farron R. Cook, 29, was arrested in Carson City and convicted of the drug charge, where he received a 12-32-month suspended prison sentence.

District Judge Tod Young reinstated Cook’s probation in connection with a series of burglaries in 2016 and 2017, pointing out that with time served, he wouldn’t spend much time in prison and would be out and unsupervised.

Cook completed Western Regional Drug Court, but a month after he graduated he was arrested with drugs.

A Carson City woman admitted Tuesday to violating the uniform controlled substances act by driving during methamphetamine deliveries.

Christina Marie Klos, 27, faces 1-5 years in prison in connection with a Jan. 23 incident.

The man she allegedly drove, Donald R. McNeill II, 50, is in custody in Washoe County and didn’t appear in court on Tuesday.

Young issued a $10,000 warrant to ensure McNeill appears at a June 4 arraignment.

It will be up to the judge to determine whether a Zephyr Cove man faces a felony or a gross misdemeanor in connection with a March 18 battery at the Gardnerville Walmart.

Brian Mills admitted to one count of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm after he admitted to punching another man in the face.

Prosecutor Ric Casper said the man suffered from significant damage to his nose as a result of the punch.

Sentencing was set for July 16, where Casper said he expected the victim to testify.

A Sun Valley man faces up to five years in prison after he admitted to taking nearly $2,000 in electronics from the Gardnerville Walmart.

Michael T. Boharsik, 29, was arrested Oct. 1, 2018, after deputies received a report that two men were loading goods into a shopping cart.

A deputy spotted a dark sedan on Service Drive and found items from the Walmart inside the vehicle along with the driver Boharsik.

He is scheduled to appear for sentencing on July 8.

A California man who fought with deputies in a Lake Tahoe hotel room was sentenced to 364 days in jail for battery on a peace officer.

Garrett Michael Straight admitted the charge in connection with the March 24 incident at the Mont Bleu.

Straight was given credit for 50 days time served.

A man arrested for felony driving under the influence will have an opportunity to avoid a prison sentence.

William Sherwood III, 24, was arrested Jan. 20 after deputies found him asleep at the wheel at Douglas Avenue and Centertown Drive in Gardnerville.

In Nevada, a third instance of drunken driving in seven years is a felony punishable by 1-6 years in prison.

But those convicted can seek to participate in a 3-5 year diversion program. If successful, Sherwood will be convicted of a misdemeanor DUI, but would face a lengthy prison term if he is ever convicted of drunken driving again.