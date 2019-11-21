Man faces mandatory prison after admitting DUI

A former Ruhenstroth man admitted he was drunk when he was involved in a collision that could send him to prison for up to 15 years.

Bradley Owen Lundin, 65, pleaded guilty to a subsequent felony charge of driving under the influence.

Lundin graduated from DUI diversion court less than six months before he was arrested Aug. 1 in a collision that occurred at Highway 395 and Stephanie Way.

Lundin was arrested for a third instance of driving under the influence in seven years in 2015 and underwent just over three years of supervision.

On Feb. 26 he graduated from the DUI court and was sentenced to a second DUI, which is a misdemeanor.

However, any subsequent DUI carries a severe penalty.

According to prosecutors, Lundin left the scene of a collision on Aug. 1. Deputies found Lundin with a .294 blood alcohol content, more than three times the legal limit.

He faces 2-15 years in prison at his Jan. 27, 2020, sentencing with a fine of $2,000 to $5,000.

■ A former Indian Hills resident was ordered to spend 180 days in jail as part of his felony sentence for embezzling from the Lakeside Casino at Stateline.

Carlos R. Rohas-Bruno, 41, skimmed $100 a day while working as a cage cashier supervisor between Aug. 19, 2017 and Jan. 31.

By the time he was caught, he racked up $11,200 in what prosecutor Erik Levin described as 100 separate thefts.

Rohas-Bruno worked for the casino for 17 years, and told authorities he started stealing to help his sister who was sick.

However, Levin pointed out that Rohas-Bruno kept taking money after his sister’s death.

“There were over 100 individual acts that took planning, each one required a thought process,” he said.

A representative of the Lakeside Inn said they wanted restitution and felt that he deserved jail time as well.

Describing the casino’s 250 employees as close knit, she said the thefts were a betrayal of the other employees.

“We’ve become close like a family,” she said. “His actions have damaged our family.”

Rohas-Bruno made full restitution with a cashier’s check on Monday morning.

District Judge Tom Gregory pointed out that had Rohas-Bruno not been caught, he might still be stealing from the casino.

He received a suspended 12-48-month sentence and was remanded to the custody of the sheriff’s office.

Attorney William Cole said Rohas-Bruno will likely be deported back to Costa Rica as a result of the conviction.

■ A trio of Oregon housepainters partying at Stateline around New Year’s 2017 wrapped up a nearly two-year hangover with probation.

Cody Britton, Lucas Polk and Joseph Brunson were arrested Dec. 30, 2017, with trafficking levels of crack cocaine and Ecstacy pills in the vehicle.

All three men admitted to possession of a controlled substance for sale, a significant reduction from the original charges.

All three appeared in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to recommend probation.

Britton received a suspended 19-48 month sentence. He has prior felony convictions and was arrested Sept. 1 in what he described as a misunderstanding with his girlfriend.

Brunson received a suspended 12-36-month prison sentence.

Polk received a suspended 14-36 month prison sentence.

All three men were ordered to reimburse the county $500 for their attorneys.

“Your attorneys were way more valuable than $500,” Young said, pointing out the original charges could have landed all three men a mandatory prison sentence.