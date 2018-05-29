Man faces life with parole in lewdness case

A Carson City man admitted to a count of lewdness with a child under the age of 14 in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday.

David Russell Slate, 39, changed his plea after a charge of sexual assault was dismissed.

The lewdness count carries a sentence of life with the possibility of parole after 10 years.

Slate is not eligible for probation, according to the plea agreement he signed on Tuesday.

District Judge Tom Gregory set a July 18 sentencing date in the case and vacated a trial set for July 10.

Slate has been in custody since he was arrested June 18, 2017, accused of inappropriately touching and kissing an 8-year-old child.

Recommended Stories For You

The victim told authorities Slate came into her room while she was in bed and started touching her in her private areas.

Slate was represented by Derrick Lopez until the defense attorney left to become assistant director of China Spring Youth Camp.

Attorney Matthew Work worked out the deal with prosecutors that Slate agreed to on Tuesday.

Slate has been to prison twice in Nevada. He was sentenced to 12-30 months in 2011 for felony driving under the influence.

He also went to prison for the 2014 theft of guitars from a neighbor's home after dropping out of a diversion program in 2016.