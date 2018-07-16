Man faces life sentences after admitting he raped 3-year-old

A man indicted for raping a 3-year-old girl and recording it on his cell phone admitted Monday to charges of sexual assault and using the minor in producing pornography.

Indian Hills resident Ciro Camacho III, 34, faces three life terms with a minimum parole eligibility of up to 55 years.

Camacho and Los Angeles resident Umi Hongo, 24, were indicted by the Douglas County grand jury last summer on the charges. Camacho is being held in lieu of $1 million bail pending his Sept. 27 sentencing.

Camacho pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault on a child under 14 years of age and two counts of use of a minor in producing pornography.

Under a plea agreement, prosecutors won't seek charges connected with an incident in which Camacho allegedly plied underage girls with liquor.

Camacho will also avoid federal child pornography charges in the case under a provision in which the Federal Bureau of Investigation would not forward the case to the Attorney General's Office.

District Judge Tod Young asked whether the FBI shouldn't be a signatory to the agreement and what would prevent them from filing charges after Camacho pleaded guilty.

District Attorney Mark Jackson provided an e-mail from the FBI agent in the case agreeing to the resolution of the case.

If federal charges were to be filed in the case, Camacho could withdraw his plea.

Young told Camacho he was not eligible for probation on the sexual assault case. Should he be paroled, he would have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Jackson said Hongo remains in custody in Los Angeles, and that he's hoping to obtain the FBI's help in having her extradited back to Douglas County.

Hongo was scheduled to appear in California court on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office.

She has spent the past five months in Patton State Hospital, a forensic psychiatric facility in San Bernardino.