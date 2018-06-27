Man faces lewdness charge

A 54-year-old Gardnerville Ranchos man was arrested after allegedly fondling a 14-year-old girl.

Glenn Tsuchimoto was arrested on a warrant on June 20 after a report was made that he had touched a young girl beneath her bra.

Deputies went to the Tsuchimoto's house and served him with the warrant, and he was taken into custody without incident.

He is being charged with lewdness with a child under the age of 16. Because the victim is 14, it is categorized as a class B felony as opposed to a class A. If the victim had been under the age of 14, the charge would result in a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 10 years.

If convicted, this charge carries a sentence of 1-10 years, the perpetrator must register as a sex offender, and they may be fined up to $10,000.

A hearing is set for July 11.

■ A Fallon woman, who was at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office to bail out her boyfriend, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Sierra Givant, 29, was at the jail early Tuesday morning.

A routine background check revealed she had a warrant out of Churchill County.

When the deputy went through her purse and found heroin and methamphetamine.

■ A Reno woman was taken into custody on Sunday night for a parole violation and possession of a controlled substance.

Janis L. Payton, 55, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped at Tillman and Sorensen lanes 6:40 p.m.

The deputy recognized Payton as a parolee and the driver as a an ex-felon. During a search, a small amount of methamphetamine was allegedly discovered in Payton's possession.

■ A 37-year-old man was arrested for domestic battery on June 19 after a witness saw him punching a woman in his parked truck.

The witness was in her car and saw the man repeatedly punch a woman in the face before the woman exited the vehicle and he drove away. She then offered to help the woman and drove her to a friend's house and flagged down a deputy.

His pretrial hearing is set for June 27.

■ Another 37-year-old Gardnerville man was arrested for domestic battery after allegedly throwing a wallet at his girlfriend's head.

The man was arrested on June 19 after a call came in reporting a domestic disturbance.

When deputies interviewed the victim, she said she had been texting her aunt when her boyfriend came into the bedroom and became angry, demanding to know who she was texting. When she said the aunt was going to come and pick her up, the man threw his wallet at her head, causing a large scrape above her eyebrow. She also claimed he pushed her head into a wall and then dragged her by her feet down the hallway.

His pretrial hearing is set for June 27.