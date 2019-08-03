Man faces felony in collision

A Ruhenstroth man faces a felony charge of driving under the influence after a collision at Highway 395 and Stephanie Way on Thursday.

Bradley O. Lundin, 65, was arrested just before noon as a result a collision.

He was driving a gray pickup when he collided with another vehicle. He got out, and then got back in and left. He was spotted at Highway 395 and Johnson Lane and pulled over. A preliminary breath test revealed he had a .325 blood alcohol content. Lundin was previously arrested for third DUI in 2015 with a .346 blood alcohol content. He was permitted to participate in a DUI diversion program, which he completed in February.

The collision was one of at least four on Thursday.

Two people were transported from a collision at the intersection of Scoti and Orchard reported at 8:15 a.m. Thursday. One motorist was helicoptered to Renown Regional Medical Center, while another went to Carson Valley Medical Center.

A two-vehicle collision at Highway 395 and Ironwood tied up traffic in Minden 8:50 a.m. No one was transported.

Another collision occurred 3:20 p.m. at the entrance to the Dangberg Home Ranch. While medics reported injuries, no one opted for an ambulance ride, according to the East Fork Fire District.