Man faces felony for sex with 13-year-old

A Gardnerville Ranchos man who allegedly had sex with a 13-year-old girl in June 2017 is facing a felony lewdness with a minor charge that could carry a life sentence.

The victim told investigators that she met Jaccob C. Howell, 19, at the Carson Valley Days Carnival and that he took her to his brother's apartment in Gardnerville.

There the two men attempted to ply her with marijuana and alcohol, but she refused. She said she made out with Howell and that when his brother left, they had sex.

When the brother returned, he forced her to have sex, until Howell pulled his brother off of her.

Howell is scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court today with his attorney Kris Brown.

According to court documents, the 21-year-old brother is in a California rehabilitation clinic.

Howell has been in custody on $10,000 bail since his July 3 arrest.