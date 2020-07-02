Man faces felony eluding charge

A Fort Bragg man who led deputies on a June 4 pursuit will remain in custody pending a July 15 hearing.

Jason John Mills, 49, is accused of driving on the wrong side of Highway 88 at a high rate of speed at 3 a.m.

A deputy responding to a report said Mills was coming at him on the wrong side of the road and then swerved back into the lane. He was clocked at 93 mph, according to a warrant.

Mills crossed into Alpine County but Douglas deputies pursued him. They spotted him pull into a spot and turn off his lights, and ordered him out of his vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol took Mills into custody for driving under the influence. He was given a Sept. 9 court date on that charge.

■ An Indian Hills man is facing a drug felony after he allegedly sold methamphetamine.

Christopher George Zahrdnik appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Monday where attorney Brian Filter was appointed to represent him and his bail was set at $25,000 bondable.

A search warrant served on Zahrdnik’s home turned up 46 grams of methamphetamine and a hypodermic.

Zahrdnik has several felonies on his record, including convictions in Texas and California.

■ Not three hours after three men facing drug felonies were ordered by a judge to quarantine for 14 days, two of them were arrested in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Brothers Dean Anthony Stringham, 29, and Eric James Stringham, 27, and Devin Marcyes, 27, were ordered to quarantine by East Fork Justice Court Judge Cassandra Jones on Monday morning after they were arrested on felony drug possession charges over the weekend. Jones said there’s a chance the brothers had been exposed to the coronavirus.

The brothers told Jones they would be staying in Dayton, and she ordered them to remain there for 14 days under quarantine.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, deputies spotted them driving and located the Jeep at a Ranchos address.

Eric Stringham was taken into custody immediately, but Dean ran from deputies and was the subject of about an hour-long manhunt before he was taken into custody on Tilman Lane around 5:40 p.m.

The Stringham brothers and Marcyes were found asleep in a Jeep parked in front of a Gardnerville Ranchos residence with the windows rolled up in 90-degree heat at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies reported seeing a knife with a black substance resembling heroin in the console.

When deputies roused them and had them leave the vehicle, they also found hypodermics and other indications that the trio had been using heroin.

■ A Gardnerville woman is being held on $3,000 bail after 10 grams of methamphetamine was found in the back seat of a patrol car after she was transported to Douglas County Jail.

Mary Franklin, 29, was taken into custody 7:23 a.m. Sunday after she was contacted by a deputy.