Man faces felony DUI in rollover

A man who was involved in a vehicle rollover in Gardnerville on Friday is facing a felony charge of driving under the influence.

Brandon Matthew Sortor, 35, was driving a GMC sport utility vehicle southbound on Centerville Lane between Waterloo and Dresslerville lanes when he crossed the centerline into the opposite lane.

He hit what Nevada Highway Patrol troopers described as an immovable object and then careened to the other side of the highway and hit another immoveable object before tipping the SUV on its side.

The collision occurred 12:30 p.m., according to court documents.

Sorter was uninjured in the wreck. He failed a field sobriety test and was given a breathylizer nearly four hours after the wreck, which indicated a blood alcohol content of .328.

He allegedly told troopers he’d drunk a pint of vodka four hours before the wreck.

A background check revealed he’d graduated from DUI court in Washoe County in February 2016. While he avoided a mandatory prison sentence in that case, any subsequent conviction for DUI is punishable by 2-15 years in state prison.

Sorter was released on his own recognizance with a transdermal alcohol device to detect whether he’d been drinking.