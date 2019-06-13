Man faces felony charge for false identity

A Hayward, Calif., man appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Monday after he was arrested for showing deputies someone else’s identity.

Randy A. Martin, 23, denied he was in possession of stolen property belonging to the Gardnerville Walmart.

According to the sheriff’s office, he was taken into custody at 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

In addition to the felony charge for false identity, he is also facing charges for obstruction and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Attorney Kris Brown was appointed to represent him.

A Gardnerville Ranchos man waived extradition to Michigan on a warrant accusing him of failure to pay $7,600 in child support.

Judge Tom Perkins, filling in for East Fork Justice of the Peace Cassandra Jones, gave Michigan authorities until Dec. 19 to come get Rodney Henton, 32.

Henton was booked 10:40 p.m. June 6 after being taken into custody at Mono Avenue and Highway 395 in Minden.

A South Lake Tahoe woman was taken into custody on an alternative sentencing violation.

Crystal L. Judd, 22, is on probation for possession of a controlled substance. She was arrested July 26, 2017, after authorities responded to a report of a vehicle striking a telephone pole near Heybourne and Firebrand roads.

She appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Monday after being taken into custody on Friday night.

A South Lake Tahoe man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon in Stateline on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Michael H. Horny, 61, was arrested at Dotty’s Casino on a contempt of court charge. He facing proceedings in Tahoe Township Justice Court.