Man faces felony battery charge

A Gardnerville man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after deputies responded to a report of an assault.

Jesse Christopher, 29, was arrested after his former girlfriend said he injured her.

Christopher is facing felony charges of battery by a probationer and false imprisonment in connection with the incident in Holbrook.

According to court documents, on June 23 Christopher grabbed a woman by the arms, pulled and dragged her by her hair, threw her against a wall and then onto a bed where he tore her clothes off.

At the time of the incident, Christopher was on a suspended sentence for a February domestic battery against the same victim. Prosecutors have filed a motion to revoke that 30-day sentence. He was ordered held without bail pending a hearing on that revocation on Monday.

A man who was arrested after a June 10 chase in Carson City waived a preliminary hearing on a drug felony on Wednesday.

Jesse Rumminger, 34, was spotted sleeping in his vehicle while deputies were seeking a suspect in another case around 4:40 a.m. June 21. After learning he was on alternative sentencing in connection with the Carson case, he was taken into custody.

That’s when a deputy found hypodermics and heroin.

Rumminger was released to the Carson warrant and ordered to appear for arraignment in district court on July 1.

A Carson City man who led deputies on a May 2 chase waived his preliminary hearing and is scheduled to appear in Douglas County District Court on July 6.

Clayton James Enox is facing a felony charge of eluding a police officer in connection with the pursuit that started in the Ranchos and ended when two of his tires blew out, and he was knocked into a hill side near the top of Jake’s Hill south of Gardnerville.