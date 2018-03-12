Man faces felony after traffic stop

A Union City, Calif., man is facing a felony charge of trafficking in a controlled substance after he was arrested late Saturday night in Minden.

Nathaniel S. Ford, 51, was northbound on Highway 395 at about 40 mph.

The deputy pulled out and was clocking him when Ford's Nissan stopped in the slow lane in Minden.

The deputy activated his emergency lights and contacted Ford, who said he was lost and allegedly told the deputy he was a methamphetamine user.

He was taken into custody and his vehicle searched where authorities found two bags of methamphetamine.

Ford faces a charge of trafficking in 4-14 grams of the drug, which carries a mandatory prison sentence.

Ford appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Monday morning, and was ordered held until today, when he will appear with attorney Kristine Brown.

■ An Indian Hills woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on Sunday afternoon after she was pulled over on Highway 395 in Gardnerville.

She also faces a charge of possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription.

Stephanie L. Collins, 40, appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Monday and asked Justice Pro Tem Paul Gilbert to be released on her own recognizance.

She told Gilbert she was helping an elderly man in Carson City, but that she worked for her father back in Washington.

The prosecutor said she had a long history of drug violations. She was ordered to return to court today with attorney Maria Pence.

■ A South Lake Tahoe man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on Friday night after he was pulled over for speeding.

Matthew Garcia-McKnight, 19, was booked into Douglas County Jail 10:35 p.m.