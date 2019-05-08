Man faces drug, immigration charges

A man being sought by federal authorities for re-entering the country illegally was taken into custody by Douglas County deputies on Friday morning.

David Ramon Cobarrubias, 42, who lists an address in Lovelock, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped at around 9:30 a.m. near Waterloo Lane and Main Street in Gardnerville.

A deputy smelled marijuana in the vehicle and arrested the driver for driving under the influence after a field sobriety test.

Cobarrubias was taken into custody after a background check revealed a federal warrant from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a pipe used for methamphetamine and located a small amount of the drug on Cobarrubias’ person during booking.

Two Carson City residents were taken into Douglas custody accused of multiple drug sales.

Christina Marie Klos, 27, and Donald R. McNeill II, 50, were taken into custody on an East Fork Justice Court warrant accusing them of selling 5.9 grams of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, the sales occurred on Nov. 15 and Nov. 19, 2018, and on Jan. 23, 2019.

Klos was arrested in Carson City on Saturday and McNeill was arrested early Monday morning. Both appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Monday.

A 28-year-old Gardnerville Ranchos man was taken into custody after he was found laying on the ground late Sunday.

According to court documents, the man was conscious but intoxicated when deputies arrived to find him next to a pile of small empty liquor bottles off the end of Tillman Lane.

When the deputy approached him he tried to get up and run away, and failed.

He was arrested along Tillman Lane at around 10 p.m.