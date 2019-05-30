Man faces competency evaluation in sexual assault case

Michael Howell



A man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl his brother brought to his Gardnerville apartment may undergo a competency evaluation.

Michael F. Howell Jr., 21, conditionally waived his preliminary hearing on Wednesday and was ordered to Douglas County District Court.

The waiver is necessary because justice court does not have the authority to pay for an evaluation, which is usually done at Lakes Crossing. If Howell is found competent he will return to justice court for a preliminary hearing on the charge of lewdness with a child under the age of 14. The charge carries a possible sentence of life with the possibility of parole. Howell is represented by attorney Maria Pence.

Howell’s brother Jaccob was sentenced in January to 3-8 years in prison in connection with the June 2017 case.

A Gardnerville man facing sexual assault charges waived his preliminary hearing in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday.

Daniel Joseph Aguilar, 35, is scheduled to appear in Douglas County District Court in connection with a Jan. 6 incident.

According to court documents, he is facing charges of battery, sexual assault, kidnapping and attempted sexual assault in a warrant issued on April 4.

A Gardnerville Ranchos woman waived her preliminary hearing on Wednesday on charges of possessing a dangerous weapon by a inmate and obstructing an officer.

Autumn Adrianna Barron, 27, was arrested early on April 26 at the Tillman 7-Eleven.

She appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday.

A California man waived his extradition to San Joaquin County after telling the judge he and his family were essentially homeless.

David J. Maier, 31, was arrested on a fugitive warrant on Sunday morning at the intersection of Fuller Avenue and Brandi Rose Way in Johnson Lane, where they’d been staying with his mother.

Justice of the Peace Cassandra Jones gave California authorities until June 5 to pick Maier up.

A Topaz Ranch Estates man faces a drug felony after he was found sleeping on the steps of a Minden church on Monday evening.

Deputies had trouble waking Ethan S. Mayotte, 40, who allegedly had a water bottle containing what he said was vodka next to him.

Mayotte was taken into custody for disorderly conduct, which is when deputies said they found methamphetamine in his pocket.