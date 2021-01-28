Man faces burglary charge after Carson arrest

A man arrested in Carson City is facing prosecution for felony burglary.

Brett Michael Seslar, 20, was arrested in the capital on Jan. 21 and transferred to Douglas on Tuesday.

Seslar also faces a possession of a controlled substance charge.

He was scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday.

Seslar was previously arrested on July 8, 2020, for being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm. He was paroled on March 17, 2020, after serving a prison term for conspiracy to commit a violent crime.

• A $5,000 warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Gardnerville man who is facing a felony forgery charge.

Thomas Edward Geisler, 30, failed to appear in East Fork Justice Court on Monday.

Geisler and Haley Douglas, 26, were taken into custody on Dec. 15 after a traffic stop.

Deputies spotted Douglas in a vehicle being driven by Geisler on Waterloo Lane near Lampe Park.

After a K-9 sniff, they found several credit cars and a checkbook reported stolen that allegedly had checks made out to Geisler.

Prosecutor A.J. Hames said that the investigation into an identity theft related to the case is still underway.

“We will likely be adding charges,” Hames said.

Douglas has been in custody since the arrest and is scheduled to appear in Douglas County District Court on Feb 2 and East Fork Justice Court on Feb. 3.

• A woman facing a drug felony after she was stopped for speeding on Oct. 26, 2020, is back in Douglas County custody.

Joanalyn Mae Hernandez, 28, was scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday on a felony possession charge and two charges for contempt of court.

Her bail was forfeited in December. She is accused of having heroin.

• A woman, who failed to show up in district court to set up a payment schedule after she was released from prison, is due to appear in district court on Feb. 1.

Katherine Elizabeth Kane, 32, was taken into custody on Monday for failure to appear and a parole violation.

Kane owes $6,702 in restitution, fines and fees in connection with a 2018 felony DUI involving a collision.