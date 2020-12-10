Man faces 2-20 years in Tahoe DUI wreck

Klausen

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

A California man who was under the influence when he crossed the centerline on Highway 50 in July faces up to 20 years in prison.

Matthew James Klausen, 23, was driving a Honda Civic on June 8 when he crossed the centerline and collided with a Toyota Tacoma.

Klausen admitted to a count of driving under the influence and causing substantial bodily harm on Monday and faces 2-20 years in prison at his Jan. 21 sentencing.

According to court documents, the driver of the Tacoma suffered a lacerated spleen and several broken bones in the collision. Highway 50 was closed for two hours after the 6:40 p.m. collision.

Klausen will have to pay restitution for the victim’s medical bills, as well as a $2,000-$5,000 fine. He is free on bail with an ankle monitor.

A man who wheeled out a cart from the Grant Walmart containing $1,356 in merchandise in February admitted one count of felony grand larceny Monday.

John Allen Vela, 55, faces 1-5 years in prison in connection with the Feb. 23 theft.

He could also receive probation at his Feb. 1 sentencing.

• A 23-year-old California woman faces 1-4 years in prison after she admitted she had cards and credit information for a half-dozen different people when she was arrested Nov. 5.

Cheyanne Renaee Sanders will be extradited to California to deal with warrants there after her guilty plea.

Attorney Kris Brown said that her probation officer in California is hoping to get her into a drug treatment program.

A man serving a prison sentence for grand larceny admitted Monday that he stole two welders from the Home Depot.

Corey Christian Owens, 31, could face another five years in prison and be ordered to pay a $10,000 fine after pleading guilty to grand larceny.

Owens faces a Dec. 21 sentencing in connection with the case.

According to court documents, Owens took the welders Feb. 25.

• A Johnson Lane man who has been in custody for more than a year said he was confused about multiple cases he’s facing on Monday.

Robert Vieth Wilson is denying both felony drug and battery by a prisoner charges he’s facing.

On Nov. 23, he denied the battery charge. He’s not expected to see a jury on 11 drug felonies until June.

Attorney John Malone said he will submit a writ of habeas corpus in the case to deal with some issues raised during a preliminary hearing where Wilson was bound over.