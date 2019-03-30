Man faces 10 years if he violates probation

A Reno man who admitted to selling heroin and methamphetamine faces up to 10 years in prison if he violates his probation.

Gustavo Candelario, 45, received consecutive 10-60-month prison sentences on Tuesday.

Candelario called the two sales that occurred in July 2018 at a Lake Tahoe casino a "huge mistake," something Young took issue with.

"It was not a mistake," Young said. "You intentionally sold drugs. If you can't wrap your head around that you might as well go to prison."

Attorney Matthew Ence argued with a condition of probation that required Candelario to allow the search of his electronic devices.

Young was told that the condition has become standard with the Department of Parole and Probation, and ordered Candelario to comply.

■ A Gardnerville man who admitted selling methamphetamine received probation on condition he participate in Western Nevada Regional Drug Court.

Max McCracken, 31, said he felt his life was going in a positive direction.

McCracken received a suspended 12-48-month prison sentence.

■ A Gardnerville man, who had to be chased into the willows at Fuji Park on Feb. 8, admitted Tuesday to possession of heroin.

Logan Wetzel, 29, was arrested for failing to appear in Justice Court on the drug charge and for trying to evade capture by deputies after he was allegedly caught shoplifting at the Topsy Walmart.

The possession charge carries mandatory probation, but Wetzel was ordered to stay in jail until his May 14 sentencing.

"I'm not letting you out," District Judge Tod Young said. "I'm not punishing you. I just don't want you to die."

■ A man has denied charges he transported more than 100 young marijuana plants.

Bob Hoyapatuti, 40, faces a July 22-26 trial on charges of transportation and possession of a controlled substance.

According to court documents, Hoyapatuti took charge of more than 100 of the small plants from a friend in May 2018.

He was pulled over for speeding and asked about the strong odor of marijuana. He showed a deputy the plants in the back of a rental trailer. Under Nevada's marijuana law, medical marijuana users can grow up to a dozen plants for their own use.

■ A California couple, who told deputies they'd been using drugs at Lake Tahoe for two weeks, face drug and counterfeiting felonies after they were arrested on Thursday.

Adam T. Johnson, 31, and Emily H. Galbraith, 19, both of Woodland, Calif., were stopped at around 9 p.m. after a deputy noticed a white Suburban with plates that had expired in December 2017 at Highway 395 and Waterloo Lane.

During the stop, a deputy noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the inside the vehicle. When he asked about it, Johnson handed him a small black bucket containing 8 ounces of marijuana.

That prompted deputies to search the vehicle. They allegedly found a gram of methamphetamine and 20 counterfeit $100 bills. Johnson said the fake bills were a prop for music videos.

Both face felony charges for possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.