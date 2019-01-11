Man denies sex with 15-year-old girl

A former Minden resident is denying he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl.

Jason Bahr, 45, appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Friday with his attorney Joe Laub.

Bahr turned himself in on a warrant on Thursday issued out of the court, charging him with three counts of sexual assault on a person under the age of 16, a Class A felony.

His bail was lowered to $25,000 and he was ordered to wear a tracker and not to have contact with the victim or her mother.

The incidents are alledged to have occurred between March and August 2018. According to court documents, the incidents started when he blackmailed the victim into a sexual encounter.

Bahr is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 30. He is currently living in Lincoln, Calif.