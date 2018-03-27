Man denies felony battery charge

An Oct. 16 jury trial was set in the case of a Fish Springs man who is denying charges of felony domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance.

Thomas J. Sims, 51, entered innocent pleas in Douglas County District Court on Monday. Attorneys said the trial is expected to last four days.

Sims waived his right to a trial within 60 days.

Sims is accused in the beating of a woman who was living with him at the Sierra Spirit Ranch.

He denied an alternative sentencing violation and District Judge Tom Gregory set an April 16 hearing on that.

■ The impending departure of public defender Derrick Lopez prompted Gregory to hold a status hearing for a man accused of a man accused of sexual assault and lewdness.

David R. Slate, 38, appeared in Douglas County District Court on Monday in custody.

Lopez said Reno attorney Mathew Work is taking over the case, and that he would provide support to him as the July 10 jury trial approaches.

■ Lopez will go forward with another case where he was hired to represent a man who denied he pointed a gun at someone in another vehicle.

Jared W. Kaiser, 33, is scheduled to go to trial on April 24.