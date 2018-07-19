Man denies charge in beating death

A September 2019 trial has been set in last summer's beating death of a Gardnerville Ranchos man.

Adam Anthony Bernard, 40, was arraigned in Douglas County District Court on Monday.

Bernard denied the charge of open murder and waived his right to a trial within 60 days.

The 16-day trial is scheduled to start on Sept. 10, 2019.

A key piece of evidence in the case is a video of the July 8, 2017, beating that the state asserts was responsible for the death of Gardnerville Ranchos resident Brian Cook.

According to court documents, Cook died July 30 after being in a coma for three weeks.

Bernard, Cook and a third man were all drinking together the night of July 8.

Cook and Bernard got into an argument, so Bernard and the third man went to another home.

Cook drove over to the home on Manhattan, where the video showed him confront Bernard. The two men fought, with Cook going down in the street. The security footage shows Bernard punching Cook several times in the head, before he got up and kicked him several times, also in the head.

Deputies responded to Manhattan Way just before 10 p.m. on a report of two people dragging a body out of the street.

When they arrived, deputies saw two men walking toward an open garage when one of them waved deputies over.