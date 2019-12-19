Man chooses prison over DUI program

A Gardnerville Ranchos man who dropped out of a diversion program was sentenced to 1-4 years on a felony DUI charge.

Travis P. Atchison, 28, must also pay a mandatory minimum fine of $2,000.

Atchison was granted diversion in June 2018 after he was arrested on May 5, 2018, after he was found unconscious behind the wheel with an open beer can and a cigarette that had gone out between his fingers at the Gardnerville Ranchos sandpits.

Atchison had a .254 blood alcohol content. He said he dropped out of the DUI Court because he was having trouble staying sober.

He’d been arrested a couple of times with alcohol in his system.

Attorney Andrew Bunn sought to have the six months house arrest Atchison did as part of the diversion counted as time served against his prison sentence, but that request was denied.

He was given credit for 153 days time served, which would leave him 212 days to serve before he was eligible for parole.

■ A Lake Tahoe man facing a felony charge of driving under the influence waived his preliminary hearing on Friday.

David Roberto, Deaguilera, 33, was ordered to appear in Douglas County District Court on Jan. 13, 2020.

According to court documents, Deaguilera was arrested May 21 after he lost control of the Subaru he was driving on Kingsbury Grade.

He has a prior felony as a result of a 2005 Florida conviction.

■ A Lake Tahoe man is seeking a diversion after admitting Monday to a count of felony driving under the influence.

Derek Witters, 31, was stopped Sept. 29 for speeding 31-40 mph over the speed limit at Highway 88 and Kimmerling Road. According to court documents Witters had an open container.

District Judge Tom Gregory set a Feb. 10 hearing to decide whether to allow Witters to participate in DUI court or sentence him to 1-6 years in prison. Witters has prior DUIs in El Dorado County in 2014 and 2018.

■ A new attorney was appointed to represent a Carson Valley resident accused with sales of a controlled substance.

Joshua Goldberg, 41, was arrested on Aug. 29 in connection with two methamphetamine sales in Gardnerville.

He is scheduled to return with new attorney Kris Brown on Jan. 6, 2020.

Attorney Andrew Bunn said he had to withdraw due to a conflict.

■ A Carson City man was sentenced to 12-30 months in prison after he failed his probation.

Tyler Schroeder, 30, was arrested in Carson City for pushing a store security guard on Black Friday.

He was convicted of battery and ordered to serve five days in jail before he was transported to Douglas County for sentencing for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

■ A former Carson City man admitted to a 2015 count of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Kalub Solak, 22, will remain in custody until his Feb. 10, 2020, sentencing after being away for several years.

Attorney Brian Filter said Solak served prison time on a Colorado case, which involved a September 2017 theft of firearms from a Colorado home, according to the Durango, Colo., Herald. He is also being held on a Carson City warrant.

Solak was under the influence of methamphetamine when he was a passenger in a Sept. 26, 2015, collision along Highway 88 that killed the driver.

■ A Lake Tahoe woman admitted to a count of possession of methamphetamine in Douglas County District Court on Monday.

Shelby Luanne Youngs, 33, faces 1-4 years in prison after her Nov. 15 arrest.

Attorney Brian Filter said he is looking for an inpatient program prior to her Feb. 10, 2020, edition.

Most cases of simple possession or being under the influence require mandatory probation.