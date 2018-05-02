Man being held on multiple theft charges

A Gardnerville man is facing multiple felony theft charges in connection with a February burglary in a Kings Lane home.

Michael Luis Cota Jr., 19, is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail in connection with the Feb. 13 theft of an AR-15 from a home on Bishop Court.

Attorney Maria Pence was appointed to represent Cota, who is scheduled to return to court on May 9. He appeared in court on Wednesday.

Cota and Gardnerville Ranchos resident Robert D. Brown, 22, were arrested on Tuesday on a warrant issued out of East Fork Justice Court. Attorney Matthew Work was appointed to represent Brown.

According to court documents, Cota is accused of conspiring with a 15-year-old to climb into the home through a window.

In addition to the weapon, the homeowner reported two magazines of ammunition for a Glock and a couple of hunting knives were also missing.

Cota's juvenile accomplice allegedly reported the pair were responsible for vehicle burglaries that occurred in Chichester Estates and the Industrial Park.

Brown is accused of arranging for Cota to sell the weapon to a Carson City man.

Cota was booked on felony charges of burglary and theft of a firearm.

Brown faces a possession of stolen property charge.