Man bails on second set of drug charges in a week

A Gardnerville Ranchos man accused of trafficking in heroin made bail after being taken in a second time over the weekend.

Authorities visited George Best's home on Dec. 28, 2018, and reportedly found him under the influence of heroin.

Best, 36, was taken into custody and then released on bail, once more.

Best was previously arrested on Dec. 22 after he and another person were found slumped over the wheel of a pickup in Minden.

In the Dec. 28 arrest, authorities reported finding heroin, methamphetamine and more than an ounce of marijuana, along with two firearms that had been reported stolen.

Best appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday where he was ordered to return Feb. 6.

According to court documents, Best said he was attending a methadone clinic. He is free on $10,000 cash bail.

Heather Riley, who was arrested with him on Dec. 22, is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9. She is free on her own recognizance.

■ A California man who surrendered to serve a justice court sentence is facing felony charges for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into the jail.

Joshua Martin, 27, told jailers he had a spoon with heroin residue on him when he checked in on New Year's Day.

During a search, Xanax and 5-6 Suboxon strips were found on his person.

■ A Carson City man was taken into custody 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after Walmart security followed an alleged shoplifter to his car.

Daniel DeJesus, 23, was contacted by deputies who were following up on the theft.

DeJesus was taken into custody on a warrant. That's when deputies found more than an ounce of marijuana and a controlled substance in his possession.

A 24-year-old Mound House woman was later located in connection with the theft and taken into custody on misdemeanor charges.

■ A Gardnerville woman was released on her own recognizance after she was taken into custody on drug charges early Wednesday morning.

Nichole R. Mathers, 37, was arrested 4 a.m. at the Village Laundry in Gardnerville after someone reported two people were parked there.

Due to past contacts, deputies had a dog sniff the vehicle and located three small baggies of what they believe to be methamphetamine, according to court documents.

■ A California man, who is fighting a trafficking charge, is scheduled to appear with his third attorney in a month on Monday.

Michael T. Culletto, 25, of Markleeville, is accused of having packages containing the drug MDMA mailed to a Stateline post office box from the Netherlands.

Postal inspectors discovered the shipment and set up a controlled delivery.

Another man picked up the packages, but Culletto was allegedly in the vehicle when the arrest was made.

Public defenders Matthew Ence and Maria Pence withdrew from Culletto's case due to conflicts.

District Judge Tom Gregory appointed Mathew Work to represent Culletto.

■ A South Lake Tahoe woman, who was convicted of setting a hotel room on fire, was arrested on a probation violation New Year's Eve.

Mollie M. Adams, 30, has been on probation for two years since 2016 when she received a suspended 12-30-month prison sentence for arson in the fourth degree.