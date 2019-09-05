Man arrested in Friday afternoon wreck

A Reno man was taken into custody after a vehicle collision snarled Gardnerville’s Main Street on Friday afternoon.

Kevin Anguiano-Barraza, 24, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs as a result of the collision.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, Anguiano-Barraza was driving a white Chevrolet cargo van west through the Rite Aid parking lot when he failed to stop at around 2:35 p.m.

The van collided with a northbound Jeep Wrangler on the highway, knocking it over onto its top.

While there was an initial report that the Wrangler’s driver broke his leg, Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Hannah DeGoey said no one was transported from the scene by East Fork medics.

According to court documents, Anguiano-Barraza told a trooper he’d smoked marijuana the morning of the wreck.

Motorists negotiated road construction on Waterloo Lane as they tried to cut through a parking lot to get around the wreck, but the collision was right at the end of the mall on the west side of the highway.

It was the second collision to occur in Gardnerville in two hours on the Friday leading up to the Labor Day weekend.

No injuries were reported as a result of a 12:30 p.m. two-vehicle collision on Centerville near Carson Valley United Methodist Church.