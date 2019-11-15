Man arrested in domestic battery

An Indian Hills man was taken into custody on Nov. 9 after a woman reported receiving a text for help.

Joshua Ian McCarthy, 36, was taken into custody after deputies found him walking barefoot down Amador around midnight.

As they were talking to him, the victim pulled up and said that McCarthy had taken her cell phone and when she tried to get it back, he punched her.

McCarthy had been drinking with a .256 preliminary breath test according to court documents.

He was arrested on charges of coercion, domestic battery and an alternative sentencing violation.

■ A 39-year-old Carson City woman was taken into custody after allegedly using a credit card reported stolen in a vehicle burglary.

Tiffany Marie Williams was released on her own recognizance Monday after her Nov. 8 arrest on a warrant issued in connection with an Aug. 29.

Williams and John Henry Collins, 49, are believed to be responsible for a series of burglaries in Carson City, which is where the credit card was taken.

They allegedly ran up $1,887 in charges on the card at the Topsy Walmart.

■ An East Valley man who faces 1-4 years in prison at his Jan. 7 sentencing was taken into custody after deputies allegedly found a pipe with residue after he was contacted on Wednesday afternoon.

Casey Sean White, 35, admitted to possession of methamphetamine last month.

He has a long criminal history including trafficking and theft convictions.

■ A man who was ordered to participate in Western Regional Drug Court last year was taken into custody on a probation violation Wednesday afternoon.

Thomas Andrew Pedroli, 33, was sentenced in August 2018 to a suspended 1-4 year prison term for possession of heroin.

While probation was mandatory when he was sentenced, he could face revocation and the imposition of his prison sentence depending on what happens in district court.

■ A Folsom, Calif., man was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance after he was pulled over for allegedly driving 70 mph on Mottsville Lane toward Kingsbury late Sunday.

Mark Broom III, 51, told deputies he was travelling to Lake Tahoe from Las Vegas.

A background check revealed the vehicle Broom was driving was supposed to have an interlock device. A check of the vehicle revealed drugs, according to court papers.

Broom’s passenger, 20-year-old Sydni Mullen was also booked on a felony possession charge and possession of marijuana.

■ A Holbrook woman was arrested after someone reported she was nodding off at the wheel in the Gardnerville Walmart parking lot.

Kelsie Nickerson, 26, was stopped around 10 p.m. Wednesday after a deputy responded to the report.

There were two children in the vehicle. She was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.