Man arrested in child’s beating

An Indian Hills man was taken into custody Tuesday on multiple battery charges involving a juvenile.

Devin Andrew Choate, 27, is facing charges of felony domestic battery with strangulation, felony threats, assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse with substantial bodily harm, and possession of methamphetamine.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, a north Valley boy said another boy attacked him for no reason on Saturday.

On Tuesday, sheriff’s investigators learned that the boy was allegedly threatened not to say anything to deputies about Choate or face more violence.

Choate served consecutive 2-5-year prison terms for burglary and attempted burglary in Washoe County and was paroled in August 2019.

■ A California man who allegedly flashed a weapon at another motorist at around lunchtime Sunday at Lake Tahoe was taken into custody accused of assault with a deadly weapon.

Mahmoud Hararah, 26, was taken into custody after deputies spotted a white Cherolet van that was westbound on Highway 50 after deputies found a realistic BB Gun in the driver’s door console.

The victims said that they were westbound in a sedan approaching the light at Zephyr Cove Beach when the van swerved in front of them.

The van merged back into the other lane and the occupants of the other car flipped off the driver, alter identified as Hararah, who showed the gun and pointed at the roof of the van.

Deputies conducted a stop near the Hard Rock Hotel parking garage at around noon, ordering the occupants to show their hands before removing them from the van.

Hararah told deputies that he pulled the weapon and pointed at the roof of the van, but never pointed it at the other vehicle.

The BB gun had no markings identifying it as nonlethal.

■ A man who pulled away from the scene of a collision on Thursday evening appeared in East Fork Justice Court.

Bryce Richard Askay, 30, was the driver of an extended cab pickup with a silver trailer that was involved in a noninjury collision near Highway 88 and Waterloo Lane.

Askay and the other driver were parked along Waterloo where a Washoe Tribe Police Officer arrived to help while the Sheriff’s Office was tied up at the Topsy Fire. Askay allegedly pulled away and drove into the Gardnerville Ranchos where he was spotted. He was released after spending the weekend in jail.