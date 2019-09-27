Man arrested in battery on deputy

A Gardnerville man, who allegedly tried to strike a deputy while attempting to escape, was taken into custody on Friday afternoon.

Steven Williams, 23, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. after an incident five hours earlier in the parking lot of the Riverview Drive 7-Eleven.

Sheriff’s Spokesman Sgt. Jeff Schemenauer said deputies spotted a white sport utility vehicle that matched the description of one involved in a theft at the Gardnerville Walmart.

The vehicle pulled into the Riverview 7-Eleven and when a deputy approached, Williams, 23, accelerated toward another deputy hitting the drivers door of the patrol car.

The deputy standing between the door and the sedan was knocked backwards. The deputy received minor injuries and was treated and released at Carson Valley Medical Center.

Williams drove the vehicle out of the parking lot and onto Glenwood Drive, where it was found in the 1400 block.

One person was detained while Williams and an unidentified passenger fled the scene.

Douglas County and South Lake Tahoe Police K-9 and the Nevada Highway Patrol conducted a manhunt in the area around Carson Valley Golf Course, using a drone. Authorities gave up looking for the duo after about two hours.

A tip led deputies back to a home near the 7-Eleven where Williams was found and taken into custody.

Douglas County investigators are seeking a warrant for Williams on charges of battery with a deadly weapon. They are working to identify the passenger.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Douglas County Dispatch at 775-782-5126 or Investigations at 775-782-9905.

Williams was arrested Aug. 16, 2018, by the Carson City Street Enforcement Team in connection with felony drug charges.

A search of his vehicle allegedly turned up LSD.