Man arrested for bicycle theft and sale of controlled substances

A Carson City man was arrested on charges of selling a controlled substance and a burglary charge.

Kristofer J. Schutten, 20, was charged with the sale of a controlled substance after he allegedly sold a gram of methamphetamine and a gram of heroin.

Schutten was charged with burglary after a white male in his 20s came into a Topsy Way bike shop and asked to ride a mountain bike. The employee let him ride the bike and took his eyes off the man for a short time.

Later, deputies met with the shop's owner, who said he had heard someone brought a mountain bike to a Gardnerville bike shop to have the brakes repaired. Deputies contacted the subject who said he purchased the bike from Schutten.

Schutten was arrested on three warrants. His bail is set at $12,000.

Another man was arrested in connection with the stolen bicycle, Michael J. Cota, from Gardnerville was arrested on theft and possession of stolen property charges.

The 18-year-old was arrested after deputies Cota allegedly admitted to taking the bicycle. His bail is set at $11,503.

A Gardnerville man was arrested after deputies pursued his vehicle on Highway 395 from State Route 88 to Waterloo Lane.

Daniel E. McDonald, 32, was arrested for eluding a peace officer, theft and robbery.

Deputies began to pursue McDonald up and down Main Street 7 p.m. Nov. 21. Deputies said McDonald was placing people and property at risk due to his high speed of travel and his refusal to obey traffic signals. According to reports, officers ended the pursuit due to the high risk it posed.

Later at 7:10 p.m. McDonald allegedly entered a Gardnerville convenience store and took two sparkling sport waters. Ten minutes later he entered Carson Valley Medical Center and said he was suicidal and wanted to be killed. Officers arrested him there.

His bail is set at $35,003.

A 53-year-old woman was arrested Sunday after officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Purple Sage Drive in Gardnerville for a domestic battery report.

The reporting party said she saw her mother punch the victim in the face. Her bail was set at $3,003.

A 28-year-old Minden woman was arrested on Saturday after a domestic dispute call in the 2700 block of Kayne Avenue in Minden.

According to reports, there was a minor cut and swelling under the victim's right eye and his upper lip had redness and swelling.

Her bail is set at $3,003.